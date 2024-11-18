News & Insights

Omni-Lite Canada Boosts Cash with Debt Repayment

November 18, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Omni-Lite Canada (TSE:OML) has released an update.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has announced that California Nanotechnologies has fully repaid its outstanding debt of approximately US$600,000, boosting Omni-Lite’s cash reserves and contributing to a one-time gain of around US$200,000. Additionally, the sale of about 230,000 Cal Nano shares will further increase Omni-Lite’s cash position in the fourth quarter of 2024.

