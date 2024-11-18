Omni-Lite Canada Boosts Cash with Debt Repayment

Omni-Lite Canada (TSE:OML) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has announced that California Nanotechnologies has fully repaid its outstanding debt of approximately US$600,000, boosting Omni-Lite’s cash reserves and contributing to a one-time gain of around US$200,000. Additionally, the sale of about 230,000 Cal Nano shares will further increase Omni-Lite’s cash position in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For further insights into TSE:OML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.