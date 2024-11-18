Omni Bridgeway’s Strategic Vision at 2024 AGM

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Omni Bridgeway Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where both the Chairman and Managing Director addressed shareholders, highlighting the company’s strategic directions and market positioning. The meeting underscored Omni Bridgeway’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and navigating the financial landscape with informed decisions.

