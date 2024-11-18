Omni Bridgeway Director Michael Kay Steps Down

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Omni Bridgeway Limited announced the departure of Michael Kay as a director, effective November 19, 2024. Kay’s interests included 700,000 ordinary shares directly held and additional shares through various investment accounts. This change in leadership may influence investor sentiment and the company’s future strategic decisions.

