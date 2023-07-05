Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) Price Target Decreased by 9.40% to 4.06

The average one-year price target for Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) has been revised to 4.06 / share. This is an decrease of 9.40% from the prior estimate of 4.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.71 to a high of 4.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.32% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omni Bridgeway. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBL is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 32,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 6,387K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 23.17% over the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 4,230K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,467K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 48.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,431K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 2,167K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 47.88% over the last quarter.

