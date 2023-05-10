Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) Price Target Decreased by 27.72% to 4.52

The average one-year price target for Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) has been revised to 4.52 / share. This is an decrease of 27.72% from the prior estimate of 6.26 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.82 to a high of 5.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.59% from the latest reported closing price of 2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omni Bridgeway. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBL is 0.28%, a decrease of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 30,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 5,790K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,560K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 7.69% over the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 3,100K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 9.32% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 2,447K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,431K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBL by 11.60% over the last quarter.

