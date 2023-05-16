News & Insights

Ominvest-led consortium plans bid for Ahli Bank in Oman -filing

May 16, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) is leading a consortium to acquire Ahli Bank in Oman, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Ahli Bank, part owned by Bahrain's Ahli Bank, carried a letter from Omnivest in a filing, which said other investors had expressed their desire to join the consortium.

Omnivest said the consortium will make a cash offer of 185 baisas ($0.48) per share, which represents a 28% premium over the bank's average one year market price of 144 baisas.

