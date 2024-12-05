Omineca Expands Gold Exploration at Wingdam

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSE:OMM) has released an update.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. is ramping up its Wingdam gold exploration in British Columbia by deploying a second drill rig, highlighting promising sulphide mineralization in initial drill holes. The drilling program may be expanded as samples are being prepared for assay, with results anticipated soon.

