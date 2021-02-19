Omimex-owned fertilizer firm buys Brazil factory

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cibra, a fertilizer company majority owned by U.S.-based Omimex Resources Inc, has expanded its capacity in Brazil by buying a plant from Fertilizantes Heringer SA FHER3.SA for 55 million reais ($10.25 million), the companies said in statements on Friday.

Cibra said it bought the plant in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais with production capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year.

The deal will increase its Brazilian production capacity by 24%. The purchase is part of Cibra's 400 million reais expansion plan that aims to reach local production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes by 2025.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approvals.

Cibra, which is minority owned by Anglo American AAL.L, now owns 11 plants in Brazil -- the world's largest producer of foodstuffs like soybeans, coffee and orange juice.

In addition to the plant acquired in Minas Gerais, Cibra plans to build a new one this year and also buy at least one more production facility, Cibra said.

Cibra, one of the five largest fertilizer companies in Brazil, sold 1.7 million tonnes worth of products in the country last year, a 15% rise. It beat its own sales growth forecast of 6% for 2020, the company said.

($1 = 5.3678 reais)

