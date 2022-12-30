Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 40.5% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 30, 2022 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 40.5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States in the week of Dec. 31, nearly doubling from the previous week, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

Recombinants of the BA.2 variant, XBB and XBB.1.5 together accounted for 44.1% of the total cases in the country for the week ended Dec. 31. For the week ended Dec.24, XBB.1.5 had made up 21.7% of the total cases.

