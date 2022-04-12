Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 85.9% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

April 12 (Reuters) - The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is estimated to make up 85.9% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely.

