Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 85.9% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

Contributor
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is estimated to make up 85.9% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)

