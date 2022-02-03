World Markets

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 5 African countries -WHO scientist

Estelle Shirbon Reuters
James Macharia Chege Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.

"BA.2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.

"We are very concerned," she said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and James Macharia Chege; editing by Jason Neely)

