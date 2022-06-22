US Markets
PFE

Omicron-specific COVID vaccines on the horizon, Pfizer chief says

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc's chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the novel coronavirus mutates.

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc's PFE.N chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the novel coronavirus mutates.

While the ultimate approval decisions rest with U.S. regulatos, "we are ready for that," the drugmaker's CEO Albert Bourla told MSNBC in an interview, noting that the Food and Drug Administration is convening a meeting later this month.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular