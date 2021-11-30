Omicron Jolts Markets; FTSE-100 Too Rattled

(RTTNews) - Renewed worries over whether the heavily mutated Omicron variant's surge can be managed with the existing vaccines infected global markets worldwide. Efficacy concerns raised by Moderna exacerbated the sentiment and FTSE 100 has dropped around 0.69 percent.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7060.60, down 0.69 percent from the previous close of 7109.95.

In the 101-scrip index, only 18 scrips have resisted the negative sentiment. More than 40 percent of the index constituents have declined more than one percent from Monday's levels.

Polymetal International has gained 2.80 percent. Anglo American, Aviva, Evraz and Darktrace, have gained more than 1 percent.

Sainsbury, Flutter Entertainment and Pershing Square Holdings have lost more than 3 percent.

Land Securities Group, British Land Company and London Stock Exchange Group have declined between 2.5 and 3 percent.

Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 66 million. The scrip has lost 0.30 percent.

The GBPUSD pair increased by 0.18 percent to 1.3335, from 1.3311 at the close on Monday as the dollar weakened substantially from 96.22 to 95.83.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds eased to 0.8145 percent from Monday's close of 0.8580 percent in sync with the global plunge in yields.

