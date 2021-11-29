US Markets

Omicron COVID-19 variant not a worry for Mexico, president says

Contributors
Raul Cortes Reuters
Diego Ore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that there was no reason to worry in Mexico about the new COVID-19 variant omicron.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that there was no reason to worry in Mexico about the new COVID-19 variant omicron.

Speaking in his regular morning news conference, he added that there was no information that existing vaccines are not effective against new variant.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Diego Ore, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular