Omicron could hit demand, might not slow inflation-BoE's Mann

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday that the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant could hit consumer confidence, which would weaken the economy's recovery from its historic pandemic hit.

But Mann said there were ways that Omicron - which health officials fear will be harder to tackle with existing vaccines - could push up inflation.

"It's a particular question mark here as to whether or not that (Omicron) is going to reduce consumer confidence and leave us again in a situation of somewhat of a slacker demand for spending than we might have thought going forward," Mann said in a question-and-answer event hosted by Barclays.

At the same time, the impact of Omicron on consumers could slow a shift in spending towards services which had been expected to slow inflation, she said.

Furthermore, the new variant could add to strains on supply chains in China which has enforced tough lockdowns in areas affected by outbreaks of the coronavirus.

"Under a zero COVID strategy, there are these potential for additional disruptions to the supply chain," Mann said.

Supply chain problems caused by the pandemic since its onset almost two years ago are a big driver in the rise in inflation that have put the BoE and other central banks on alert.

Mann voted earlier this month to keep the BoE's main interest rate on hold at 0.1% but was in a minority calling for an early end to the BoE's 875 billion-pound ($1.17 trillion) government bond purchase programme.

Inflation expectations remained well-anchored in Britain, she added.

Bets in financial markets on a BoE rate hike on Dec. 16, after the central bank December monetary policy meeting, have been scaled back in recent days because of the emergence of the Omicron variant. Markets now see a slightly greater than 50% chance of a Bank Rate rise to 0.25% from 0.1%.

