$OMIC Earnings Preview: Recent $OMIC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OMIC ($OMIC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,208,190 and earnings of -$8.13 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OMIC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$OMIC Insider Trading Activity

$OMIC insiders have traded $OMIC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN TANG has made 3 purchases buying 122,416 shares for an estimated $1,806,219 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW SPAVENTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,850 shares for an estimated $37,376.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.