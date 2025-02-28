$OMI stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OMI stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,767,983 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OMI:
$OMI Insider Trading Activity
$OMI insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN A LEON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,282 shares for an estimated $62,433
- SNEHASHISH SARKAR sold 2,055 shares for an estimated $25,194
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $OMI stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,785,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,468,621
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,313,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,166,111
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,141,483 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,919,182
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 349,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,563,926
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 333,843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,363,328
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 286,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,497,146
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 276,807 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,617,867
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OMI Government Contracts
We have seen $134,028,107 of award payments to $OMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4563920734!PROCUITY ZM PACK W/ISOLIBRIUM: $3,791,084
- 4566034126!CATHETER ER-REBOA+ 1S: $837,053
- 4565887398!EARPLUG TRIPLE-FLANGE RUBBER CORDED MED: $297,401
- 8510957598!OTHER MEDICAL: $250,000
- 4565753355!SHIELD STANDARD 50 MM CIRCULAR: $234,555
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $OMI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.