$OMI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OMI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,999,092 of trading volume.

$OMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OMI:

$OMI insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 9 purchases buying 3,831,768 shares for an estimated $34,751,126 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN A LEON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,282 shares for an estimated $62,433

SNEHASHISH SARKAR sold 2,055 shares for an estimated $25,194

$OMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $OMI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OMI Government Contracts

We have seen $125,378,190 of award payments to $OMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

