$OMI stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OMI stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,456,850 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OMI:
$OMI Insider Trading Activity
$OMI insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 9 purchases buying 3,831,768 shares for an estimated $34,751,126 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $OMI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 8,846,631 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,885,077
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,838,635 shares (+122.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,722,874
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 4,911,979 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,355,170
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,418,089 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,805,343
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 523,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,726,879
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 475,758 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,296,094
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 447,917 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,044,690
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OMI Government Contracts
We have seen $120,021,342 of award payments to $OMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4566034126!CATHETER ER-REBOA+ 1S: $837,053
- 4565887398!EARPLUG TRIPLE-FLANGE RUBBER CORDED MED: $297,401
- 4567329674!EARPLUG TRIPLE-FLANGE RUBBER CORDED SM W: $274,524
- 4567262860!ETERNA 16-CHANNEL IPG WITH PATIENT CONTR: $263,079
- 4567200829!EARPLUG TRIPLE-FLANGE RUBBER CORDED MED: $251,647
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $OMI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.