OMI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.33, changing hands as low as $18.25 per share. Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.79 per share, with $37.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.32.

