OMFL, QQQA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which added 11,370,000 units, or a 34.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Dell Technologies is up about 0.3%, and L Brands is higher by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QQQA, in morning trading today Idexx Laboratories is trading flat, and Alphabet is lower by about 0.5%.

