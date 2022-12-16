Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Russell 2000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which lost 3,740,000 of its units, representing a 38.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OMFS, in morning trading today Modine Manufacturing is down about 0.9%, and Titan Machinery is lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows

