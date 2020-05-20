OMFL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: OMFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.67, changing hands as high as $30.72 per share. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMFL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.996 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.