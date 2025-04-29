OMFL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.42, changing hands as high as $53.44 per share. Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMFL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.79 per share, with $57.486 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.