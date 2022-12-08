Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which added 16,150,000 units, or a 31.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is up about 1.4%, and Cardinal Health is higher by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the JPMB ETF, which added 700,000 units, for a 36.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: OMFL, JPMB: Big ETF Inflows

