$OMEX stock is up 64% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OMEX stock has now risen 64% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,857,178 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OMEX:
$OMEX Insider Trading Activity
$OMEX insiders have traded $OMEX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK B JUSTH has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $169,735 and 0 sales.
$OMEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $OMEX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,029,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,181,413
- TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP added 2,449,049 shares (+2449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,763,315
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 603,884 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,796
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 208,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,159
- L. ROY PAPP & ASSOCIATES, LLP added 152,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,075
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 112,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,953
- UBS GROUP AG removed 99,111 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,359
