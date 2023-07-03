OMERS, APG to buy Dutch meters business Kenter in $764 mln deal

By Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Canada's OMERS and Dutch pension investor APG have agreed to buy Netherlands-based energy infrastructure solutions firm Kenter, according to a draft announcement of the deal seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Canadian investor.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, values Kenter at close to 700 million euros ($764 million) including debt, a source with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters.

Kenter, which is currently owned by Alliander Corporate Ventures and specialises in energy transition, sells products such as transformers, switchgear, and meters in the Netherlands and Belgium.

OMERS, which has C$124.2 billion ($93.67 billion) in assets under management according to its website, has been active in investing in energy transition assets in the last few years.

It has bought into electric grids such as Ellevio in Sweden and Transgrid in Australia and renewable generation investments, such as FRV in Australia or Leeward Renewable Energy in the U.S.

Following the acquisition, APG and Omers plan a partnership between Kenter and another company in its portfolio, Groendus which builds and operates rooftop solar and storage products, meters and electric vehicle chargers for industrial businesses.

"We look forward to growing a B2B energy solutions platform in the region, delivering energy infrastructure for businesses looking to meet their sustainability goals," said Alastair Hall, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe at OMERS Infrastructure.

The investment has been made by APG Asset Management on behalf of ABP, a Dutch pension fund, while OMERS Infrastructure is investing on behalf of OMERS.

APG and OMERS Infrastructure were advised by DC Advisory, Emendo Capital and Allen & Overy.

($1 = 1.3236 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Alexander Smith)

