Omeros to terminate kidney disease trial as therapy fails late-stage study

October 16, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp OMER.O said on Monday it will discontinue a trial studying its therapy to treat a type of kidney disease after it failed to meet the main goal of the late-stage study.

An interim analysis showed the drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in reducing elevated levels of protein in urine compared to placebo.

The company was studying narsoplimab for the treatment of immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, in which germ-fighting protein builds up in the kidneys.

Shares of the company were halted for trading before the bell.

