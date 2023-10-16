News & Insights

OMER

Omeros To Discontinue ARTEMIS-IGAN Trial - Quick Facts

October 16, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) issued an update regarding the interim analysis outcome in ARTEMIS-IGAN, the Phase 3 trial evaluating narsoplimab for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company said topline results showed that narsoplimab did not achieve statistically significant improvement over placebo.

Based on the absence of statistical significance and as previously agreed with FDA, Omeros will not submit an application for approval of narsoplimab in this indication and will discontinue the ARTEMIS-IGAN clinical trial.

