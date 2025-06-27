Omeros Submits Marketing Authorization Application To EMA For Narsoplimab To Treat TA-TMA

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) Friday said it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for narsoplimab to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA).

A decision from the regulator is expected in mid-2026.

The Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmitted for narsoplimab for the treatment of TA-TMA is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 25, 2025.

