Markets
OMER

Omeros Stock Soars 149% After $2.1 Billion Deal With Novo Nordisk

October 15, 2025 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) surged 148.54% to $10.19, up $6.09, after announcing a $2.1 billion licensing and asset purchase deal with Novo Nordisk for its MASP-3 inhibitor drug zaltenibart - OMS906.

The agreement grants Novo Nordisk exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the candidate for rare blood and kidney disorders, with upfront and near-term payments of $340 million and additional milestone-based payouts.

The stock opened at $11.53, hit a high of $12.77, and a low of $4.33, compared with a previous close of $4.10. It trades on the NasdaqGS, with volume soaring to 77.9 million shares versus an average of 1.2 million. OMER has ranged between $0.92 and $12.87 over the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.