Omeros Stock Soars 149% After $2.1 Billion Deal With Novo Nordisk

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) surged 148.54% to $10.19, up $6.09, after announcing a $2.1 billion licensing and asset purchase deal with Novo Nordisk for its MASP-3 inhibitor drug zaltenibart - OMS906.

The agreement grants Novo Nordisk exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the candidate for rare blood and kidney disorders, with upfront and near-term payments of $340 million and additional milestone-based payouts.

The stock opened at $11.53, hit a high of $12.77, and a low of $4.33, compared with a previous close of $4.10. It trades on the NasdaqGS, with volume soaring to 77.9 million shares versus an average of 1.2 million. OMER has ranged between $0.92 and $12.87 over the past 52 weeks.

