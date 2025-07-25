Omeros Secures $22 Mln In Registered Direct Offering With Polar Asset Management

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) entered into a securities purchase agreement with Polar Asset Management Partners to raise approximately $22 million through a registered direct offering on Thursday.

The agreement includes the sale of 5,365,853 common shares at $4.10 each, a 14 percent premium over the stock's closing price that day.

The gross proceeds are expected to be around $22 million before fees and expenses, with the offering set to close on or about July 28, 2025, pending standard closing conditions.

OMER currently trades at $3.835 or 6.8245% higher on the NasdaqGM.

