Omeros Says First Patients Dosed With Narsoplimab In I-SPY COVID-19 Trial

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative said that they began dosing of patients with narsoplimab in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial. The I-SPY COVID-19 Trial is an adaptive platform trial sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative.

The trial will screen rapidly, in parallel, multiple promising agents in order to identify drugs that will have a high impact on reducing mortality and avoid or reduce the duration of mechanical ventilation for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Narsoplimab is Omeros' lead antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement. It is the only complement inhibitor invited to participate in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial.

Narsoplimab has been administered under compassionate use to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation, with impressive outcomes.

