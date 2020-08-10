Markets
Omeros Says All Narsoplimab-treated Patients Recovered From COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) announced the recovery and survival of all patients in study evaluating narsoplimab for treatment of COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company is in discussions with U.S. government agencies regarding acceleration of narsoplimab manufacturing for use in COVID-19 patients.

All six narsoplimab-treated patients, who required mechanical ventilation prior to the treatment, recovered, survived and were discharged from the hospital, the company said in a statement.

The company said narsoplimab treatment was associated with rapid and sustained reduction across all assessed markers of endothelial/cellular damage and/or inflammation. Narsoplimab was well tolerated in the study and no adverse drug reactions were reported.

In Monday pre-market trade, OMER was trading at $20.66 up $6.53 or 46.21 percent.

