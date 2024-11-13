Omeros reports Q3 EPS (56c), two estimates (70c)

“We expect that our September presubmission meeting with FDA and the minor revisions requested and incorporated in our analysis plan should clear the way to resubmit our BLA for narsoplimab in TA-TMA,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros (OMER)’ chairman and chief executive officer. “While driving toward BLA and MAA submissions and preparing for the market launch of narsoplimab, we have also made tremendous progress in our other clinical development programs. For zaltenibart – with strong and growing physician support – successful end-of-Phase-2 meetings with both FDA and European regulators together with the manufacturing of sufficient drug supply enable us to advance directly into Phase 3 PNH enrollment, planned for early 2025, with C3G Phase 3 initiation targeted to follow soon thereafter. As we identify an appropriate large-market indication, our long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 stands ready to begin Phase 2 clinical trials. In our OMS527 program targeting addictive and compulsive disorders, we anticipate starting next year our NIDA-funded trial in adult patients with cocaine-use disorder. In parallel, our preclinical oncology programs are rapidly generating exciting in vitro and in vivo data as we build our patent position. We look forward to sharing more about the progress and prospects of all these programs in the coming months.”

