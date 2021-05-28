Omeros Reports Preliminary Results From Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated With Narsoplimab

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) announced preliminary results from the second cohort of critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with narsoplimab in Bergamo, Italy. 80% of the patients were recovered, survived and discharged.

Meanwhile 2 deaths were occurred. This is because of 76-year-old man had complications of pre-existing cardiomyopathy. He received 3 doses of narsoplimab; 68-year-old man had multi-organ failure. narsoplimab dosing was initiated after 13 days of intubation.

The patients in the study were part of the "second surge" of COVID-19 in Italy.

Narsoplimab is the company's lead inhibitor of mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease 2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement.

The COVID-19 patients in this group were even sicker than those in the first cohort of patients treated with narsoplimab at institution during the pandemic's outbreak, the company said in a statement.

Narsoplimab is being evaluated in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial, an adaptive platform clinical trial enrolling critically ill COVID-19 patients. The trial is sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and is funded in part by the United States government through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

