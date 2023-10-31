Omeros (OMER) Price Target Increased by 85.71% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 85.71% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,063.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 68.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.45% to 26,661K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,656K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,057K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 382.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,822K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,639K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 58.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,362K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Omeros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

