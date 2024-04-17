Omeros (OMER) Price Target Increased by 230.77% to 43.86

The average one-year price target for Omeros (NasdaqGM:OMER) has been revised to 43.86 / share. This is an increase of 230.77% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,178.72% from the latest reported closing price of 3.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 25,849K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,547K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 1,891K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 77.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,822K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,571K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 1.42% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,492K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Omeros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

