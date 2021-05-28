Omeros' Narsoplimab Shows Promising Data In Covid-19 Patients Treated Through Compassionate Use

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp.'s (OMER) lead investigational drug Narsoplimab has produced some encouraging results in COVID-19 patients who were treated under compassionate use at ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy.

The compassionate use program involved 10 critically ill COVID-19 patients, for whom the acute respiratory distress syndrome was severe in 80% of them and moderate in the remaining 20%. At initiation of Narsoplimab treatment, 90% were intubated.

The patients were treated between October 2020 and April 2021.

Following Narsoplimab treatment, 80% recovered, survived and were discharged, according to the company.

Two deaths were reported - one was that of a 76-year-old man from complications of pre-existing cardiomyopathy and the other was that of a 68-year-old man from multi-organ failure.

Omeros plans to publish detailed data from the study in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Narsoplimab is being evaluated in an adaptive platform clinical trial enrolling critically ill COVID-19 patients, dubbed I-SPY COVID-19 Trial. The trial is sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and is funded in part by the United States government through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The company is exploring Narsoplimab in other indications like hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, IgA nephropathy and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The FDA is reviewing Narsoplimab as a treatment for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy and a decision is expected by October 17, 2021.

Narsoplimab is under phase III trials in the indications of IgA nephropathy and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

