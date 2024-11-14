News & Insights

Stocks

Omeros initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

November 14, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Omeros (OMER) with a Buy rating and $9 price target Omeros is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare diseases and has the premier complement franchise with first-in-class therapeutics of Narsoplimab as well as zalunters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says each of these programs have the potential to be not only first-in-class but best-in-class in their specific target indication.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.