Omeros initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Omeros (OMER) with a Buy rating and $9 price target Omeros is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare diseases and has the premier complement franchise with first-in-class therapeutics of Narsoplimab as well as zalunters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says each of these programs have the potential to be not only first-in-class but best-in-class in their specific target indication.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.