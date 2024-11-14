Omeros initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Omeros (OMER) with a Buy rating and $9 price target Omeros is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare diseases and has the premier complement franchise with first-in-class therapeutics of Narsoplimab as well as zalunters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says each of these programs have the potential to be not only first-in-class but best-in-class in their specific target indication.
