OMEROS Earnings Results: $OMER Reports Quarterly Earnings

OMEROS ($OMER) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.63 per share, beating estimates of -$0.68 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
OMEROS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of OMEROS stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INGALLS & SNYDER LLC removed 531,547 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,251,684
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 430,932 shares (+136.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,257,608
- UBS GROUP AG added 399,113 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,943,236
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 323,002 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,191,259
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,964,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 233,658 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,308,541
- BADGLEY PHELPS WEALTH MANAGERS, LLC added 187,178 shares (+319.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,849,318
