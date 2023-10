(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER), biopharmaceutical company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andreas Grauer, as Chief Medical Officer or CMO.

Grauer joins Omeros from Federation Bio where, as CMO, he led all clinical activities with a focus on hyperoxaluria and immuno-oncology.

Prior to that, Grauer had served as CMO of Corcept Therapeutics.

