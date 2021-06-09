Markets
OMER

Omeros : OMS906 Phase 1 Trial Results Show PK/PD Consistent With Low-dose, Once-monthly SC Dosing

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) announced preliminary results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906. The ongoing trial is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration of OMS906 to healthy adult volunteers.

OMS906 has been well tolerated at all doses tested. Preliminary human pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics data are consistent with once-monthly subcutaneous dosing.

According to the preliminary results, OMS906, administered up to 5 mg/kg, has been well tolerated at all IV and SC doses tested with no apparent safety signals. Single 3 mg/kg IV dose of OMS906 suppresses mature CFD below minimum detectable levels for 4 weeks.

Single lowest SC dose of OMS906 suppresses mature CFD at or below minimum detectable levels for 4 weeks. Dose-dependent PK/PD profile across all cohorts is favorable and supports low-dose, once-monthly or less frequent subcutaneous dosing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular