OMER S.p.A. Expands with Major Amtrak Order

OMER S.p.A. has initiated operations in North America to fulfill a new order from Siemens Mobility for interior components of 83 Amtrak trains, enhancing its backlog by 2-4% of its €122 million value. This project, part of a significant U.S. infrastructure investment, aims to modernize rail transport with eco-friendly and efficient trains, catering to growing passenger demands. OMER’s strategic investment in the evolving American market underscores its commitment to leveraging emerging opportunities.

