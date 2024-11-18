News & Insights

OMER Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

November 18, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

OMER S.p.a. (IT:OMER) has released an update.

OMER S.p.A. has reported a robust double-digit growth in its main economic indicators for the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased production volumes and strategic international contracts. The company’s consolidated revenues rose to 58.4 million Euros, up 23% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 20%. The positive financial performance highlights OMER’s strong operational efficiency and expansion into new high-potential markets.

