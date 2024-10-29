News & Insights

Omer-Decugis & Cie Expands with New Dunkerque Platform

October 29, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Omer – Decugis & Cie SA (FR:ALODC) has released an update.

Omer-Decugis & Cie, a leader in fresh and exotic produce, has won a key project to build a logistics and ripening platform at the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque by 2027. This development will significantly expand their capacity and aligns with Dunkerque’s ambitions for sustainable logistics, enhancing both the company’s and the port’s strategic positions in agri-food logistics. The new facility will double Omer-Decugis & Cie’s current capacity, supporting growth over the next decade.

