Omer-Decugis & Cie Advances Revenue Release Date

October 24, 2024 — 12:36 pm EDT

Omer – Decugis & Cie SA (FR:ALODC) has released an update.

Omer-Decugis & Cie, a leader in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, has accelerated its financial reporting schedule, moving the release of its 2023/24 annual revenue to November 4. This change highlights the company’s proactive approach in keeping investors informed. The group continues to emphasize its commitment to sustainable agriculture practices, as evidenced by a strong ESG rating.

