(RTTNews) - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) shares are gaining more than 89 percent on Thursday morning trade after Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced a research and development partnership with Omega and Cellarity. The deal is valued at $1.1 billion.

Currently, Omega shares are at $5.21, up 90.85 percent from the previous close of $2.73 on a volume of 34,957,237.

