Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of 11.95 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 668.70% from the latest reported closing price of 1.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Therapeutics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 56.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGA is 0.23%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 51,339K shares. The put/call ratio of OMGA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 29,226K shares representing 53.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,512K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,533K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,859K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 12.29% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

