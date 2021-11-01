Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a US$694k addition to their US$952k investment

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 34% resulting in a US$352m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$952k worth of stock is now worth US$1.6m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Omega Therapeutics

The insider David Berry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$902k worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$29.38), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Omega Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OMGA Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insiders at Omega Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Omega Therapeutics. In total, insiders bought US$952k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares, worth about US$52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Omega Therapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Omega Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Omega Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

